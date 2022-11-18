The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners voted to override Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s veto of an approved application to move the county’s Urban Development Boundary (UDB), in order to build a large-scale industrial warehouse park on land zoned for agricultural use.
Following the vote, Mayor Levine Cava released the following statement:
“I am very disappointed that the county commission chose the short-term financial gain of a few over the long-term health and wellbeing of our environment and economy.
Moving the urban development boundary without a proven need to do so threatens all the work we have already done to build a world-class, better connected, more resilient Miami-Dade.
Our federal and state partners have shown clearly that this development will undermine the millions of dollars and years we have already invested to restore Biscayne Bay and the Everglades. At the same time, the project brings no guarantee of jobs for South Dade residents – while setting a dangerous precedent to allow irresponsible development in the areas most at risk for flooding and sea level rise.
Instead of moving the UDB, we should be encouraging development and redevelopment within our urban area to create more jobs and housing that people can afford. This is not the end of smart planning or sustainable development in our county.
My administration will continue to do everything in our power to invest in planning and policies that look to the future, as we work to create more vibrant, connected neighborhoods, strengthen our economy, and protect our precious natural resources.”
