Miami Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez came to Homestead’s Sam S. Accursio and Sons Farms Saturday morning to hold a press conference announcing an almost $900,000 county allocation to both assist in feeding hungry citizens and to help farmers. He was joined by Homestead Mayor Steve Losner, Farm Share CEO and Homestead Councilman Stephen Shelly, and Sal Finocchiaro, owner of S & L Farms and Dade County Farm Bureau President Elect.
Mayor Gimenez began by pointing out that “The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the final charge of our farmers vegetable season as more than 50% of their customer base disappeared when businesses were forced to shut down here in the United States and Canada.”
He hailed the effort of farmers to donate over 1 million pounds to Farm Share and other organizations but lamented the “tragedy” of farmers having to plow crops into the ground. “We’re here today to make sure that all these vegetable crops make it from our farmers fields to our residents tables.” The County allocation will allow Farm Share and other Community Based Organizations to buy and distribute food grown here in Miami Dade. “this is a model that other communities can follow nationwide.”
The Mayor then turned to other segments of the agricultural community particularly calling out the effects on plant nurseries. He urged “the USDA to assist growers in both the nursery and produce industries to move quickly to distribute the 9.5 billion dollars in the Federal CARES Act support that has been allocated to agriculture.” Further he said, “I ask that federal officials temporarily stop the importation of the same types of fruits and local produce that are currently saturating our local markets and hurting our farmers.”
After being thanked by Homestead Mayor Steve Losner for coming down to see the drive through retail sales operation being run by Sam Accursio, Kern Carpenter and their families, Gimenez said “I want to put this out to the people, come on down. There’s plenty of great produce and fruits down here that you can buy at really great prices and keep our farmer’s businesses going.”
Mayor Gimenez was asked a question about the reopening of parks and other public spaces. He replied, “When we reopen our public spaces it will be done in a very safe manner. You're going to see something sooner rather than later.” He continued “Either today or Monday I’m going to put together a Task Force similar to the Open Spaces one, for the hospitality industry, for the retail industry, for restaurants. We need to start thinking about how we are going to open up.” He stated that restrictions and orders would be put in place and “ those folks who want to violate those orders will feel the weight of enforcement, but … we don’t need to punish good law abiding citizens for the actions of a few.”
At the conclusion of the press conference Mayor Gimenez spent a few minutes helping the Accursio and Carpenter Families with the long line of people waiting to make purchases. His task was to load yellow beans and blue berries into the vehicles.
