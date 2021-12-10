Monroe County Commissioner Eddie Martinez has resigned from the Monroe County Commission, citing health issues. His resignation letter was sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Martinez was elected in 2020 to serve as the commissioner for District 3, which covers the old town portion of Key West. The Governor will appoint an interim commissioner to serve until a special election can be held in 2022 as part of the regular election cycle next year (August primary, November general). The special election winner will serve the remaining two years of Martinez’s term until November 2024.
Police reports indicate Martinez’s 13-year-old daughter called 911 while hiding in a closet, saying Martinez was violent and throwing things at her mother. His children told police that their father is on prescription medications and is known to be violent, the arrest report says.
Reports indicate the couple had an altercation at a Hialeah bar on Monday night, Nov. 29. They left the bar separately. The following morning, Martinez awoke still angry and started throwing dresser drawers and pill bottles, hitting his wife. He was arrested Tuesday morning, posting bond on Wednesday evening.
In the 2022 election, four of the five county commission seats will be up for election. In addition, District 5 will be up for a special election following the death of Commissioner Mike Forster in early September. Gov. DeSantis appointed former State Representative Holly Raschein to serve as the interim appointment. The District 3 and District 5 special election winners will serve until November 2024.
