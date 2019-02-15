Marlyn Carpenter honored as “Woman of the Year”

The 14th Annual Women in Agriculture Luncheon started with Carol Harris,chairwoman of the Dade County Farm Bureau’s Women’s Committee, delivering some powerful facts on Women in Florida agriculture. Included in her statements were, “There are over 26,000 women working farms and ranches in Florida today - that’s one third of all Florida farmers. Women farm 2.5 million acres in our state.”

The local Women’s Committee of Farm Bureau is dedicated to educating the general public and consumers of the importance of American agriculture to the economy and national security. Our local ladies are involved in numerous programs including but not limited to the Youth Fair & Expo, the Miami Ag- Cattle & Horse Show, Ag in the Classroom, and of course, honoring deserving leaders in the agricultural community.

This year’s honoree, Marlyn Carpenter, was born into the farming family of Kern and Ruby Lee Eaker. In 1945, the Eakers decided to leave Cherryville, NC with Marlyn and her three siblings. They headed south to Homestead where the family “planted their roots.” It was here that her dad would become a first generation tomato grower.

While attending South Dade High School, Marlyn would meet Dennis Carpenter, who by chance was from her hometown in North Carolina. After dating 2 ½ years they married in 1961. They became proud parents of two children, Denise and Kern. Dennis would become a second generation tomato farmer, while for 16 years Marlyn would teach pre-school at the First United Methodist Day School. On weekends, Marlyn continued her passion for farming by helping at the family U-pick fields. In 1978, her husband Dennis would pass away, leaving Marlyn with two teenage children and a crop in the field. She would run the Dennis Carpenter Farm operation for the remainder of that season.

In 1983, her son Kern would begin his career as a 3rd generation tomato grower. Marlyn began keeping the books. In 1988, it was back to the classroom at Florida City Elementary as a K-4 teacher’s assistant for eight years, then she transferred to West Homestead Elementary working as a paraprofessional in the library. She would take early retirement from the Dade County Public School system to become the caregiver for her elderly mother.

Her friends, family, members of the community and dignitaries joined together to honor Marlyn Eaker Carpenter, a daughter and wife of a farmer who for a time operated the family farm till it could be resurrected by her son, Kern, thus making her the mother of a farmer. May her future be filled with health and happiness as time will tell if she becomes a grandmother to a 4th generation tomato farmer.

As Marlyn was called to the stage her daughter Denise gave an accolade that may never be topped. Son Kern, a man of few words thanked his mother stating that “My sister has said it all.” Well wishers Rep. Holly Raschein, along with Homestead Mayor Steven Shelly and Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava were on hand to celebrate and issue proclamations. Additional acknowledgements and proclamations were read from the Office of Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried and Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace.

But the action didn’t end there. The annual Kentucky Derby Hat Contest followed with an abundance of pretty ladies adorned with a variety of elegant hats. This was followed by door prizes culminating with drawings for the Chinese Auction that contained a variety of fantastic baskets.

When it was time for the sellout crowd to return to their daily chores, all left with a smile, enjoying this wonderful, annual event that celebrates the proud tradition of agriculture in South Dade.