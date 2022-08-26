Everyone who suffered the August 24, 1992 rage of what is still the most destructive hurricane to hit Florida and the prolonged recovery has their own story and some prefer to stay silent rather than re-live the difficult months.
What is sometimes called, “The Storm of the Century”, drew Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Florida State Guard Director Chris Graham, Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez, Florida National Guard Major General Rafael Ribas, FEMA Region IV Administrator Gracia Szczech, National Hurricane Center Acting Director Jamie Rhome, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and Red Cross Regional Executive Josett Valdez to Homestead Air Reserve Base (HARB) Tuesday, August 23, 2022 to recognize the 30-year anniversary of Hurricane Andrew's devastating landfall.
Then First Lieutenant Ribas and Red Cross Volunteer Valdez were quickly on the ground in Homestead and Florida City to see the shock of what looked as if bombs had exploded. There were also the memories of others who supported different recovery roles, or the perspective of younger attendees who were either in college or high school; all of whom recalled resilience in the face of rebuilding families and communities.
Florida Division of Emergency Management Communications Office related portions as speakers sometimes paused to allow the overhead roar of F-16 fighter jets to fade.
"As we commemorate the 30th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew, we have made great strides to improve Florida's readiness for the next major storm," said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez.
"Governor DeSantis has made it a priority to support the resilience of Florida's communities and the availability of recovery resources in the aftermath of a disaster. Florida is proud to be a national leader in emergency management and we will continuously strengthen our response to hurricanes and natural disasters."
"The lessons learned in 1992 forever changed the field of emergency management and how we prepare for, and respond to, hurricanes impacting our state," said FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie. "Thanks to the tireless work of emergency managers, first responders, and meteorologists over the last thirty years, Florida is a national leader in emergency management, and we continue to improve our field and become more resilient in the face of future
hurricanes."
"Having lived through Hurricane Andrew's devastation with my family at the age of 15, I vividly remember the aftermath and recovery of our community and how we came together to rebuild," said Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez. "I am pleased to see how far we have come over the last 30 years."
“It’s hard to imagine thirty years have passed,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Levine Cava in her remarks.
“We know scars still remain,” was a reminder of the lingering effects. She was serving as Director for the Guardian Ad Litem Program and remarked how in the displacement of thousands of families, foster children were especially impacted. She reiterated preventative measures such as strengthening County building codes and standing ready to respond to future disasters.
In continuing commemoration of the monstrous storm that changed so many lives, the City of Homestead is busy finalizing preparations for their Hurricane Andrew 30th Anniversary Event to be held Saturday, August 27th, 2022 from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m., at the Homestead Cybrarium, 80 West Mowry Drive. This is from the City’s Press Release: "Before Andrew” and “After Andrew” is how many Homestead, Florida residents divide defining moments in their lives – showing the lasting impact Hurricane Andrew had in shaping this community.
The event will feature many exciting elements like the unveiling of the Hurricane Andrew Virtual Reality Experience as well as kids’ learning and craft activities. Attendees will enjoy Hurricane related workshops by the National Weather Service and Florida International University as well as a diverse panel discussion that will feature firsthand accounts from community members who lived through this devastating tragedy.
Thirty years after Hurricane Andrew made landfall in our community the City of Homestead is stronger than ever. The new Hurricane Andrew Virtual Reality experience will take guests through a journey of the devastation, the aftermath, and how the community not only rebuilt but is thriving. The experience is an extension of the Homestead History experience. The new Hurricane Andrew exhibit will premiere at the event will be available for viewing at the Cybrarium as part of the permanent collection.
The event is a community effort organized by the City of Homestead in partnership with the Cybrarium, Homestead Town Hall Museum, National Weather Service and Florida International University.”
For more information visit www.cityofhomestead.com/hurricaneandrew, or contact City of Homestead Public Information Officer Camila Varcarcel at 305-224-4448 or at cvarcarcel@cityof homestead.com
In on-going commemoration, the Hurricane Andrew Exhibit at the Homestead Town Hall Museum has been expanded and will be on display at least through the end of October.
There are three sections with story boards, photographs, banners, and other items. Familiar and lesser-known facts taken from various reports and personal stories are highlighted.
At the time, the South Dade News Leader was published twice weekly and despite widespread damage, they only missed three days of publication. The front page from the September 4, 1992 edition and selected pages from the following week as well as pages from the Special Editions August 1992 and 1993 are part of the exhibit.
The Museum, located in the original Town Hall opened in 1917, is at 41 N. Krome Ave, and is open Wednesday-Saturday, 1:00-5:00 p.m. There is no charge to enter. Masks are required and groups are limited to no more than six individuals per group. https://townhallmuseum.org ; (305) 242-4463.
