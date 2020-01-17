featured Mark your calendar and save the dates for the exciting and fun-filled 71st Annual Homestead Championship Rodeo Weekend, January 24, 25 and 26. Look for the full story and schedule in next week’s News Leader. Jan 17, 2020 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Get Ready for Rodeo Weekend Hugh Hudson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Featured Events 3rd Annual Stone Crab & Seafood Festival Saturday, February 29th, 2020 @ 11:00 am Sat, Feb 29, 2020 Homestead Sports Complex $10 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Upcoming Events Jan 17 24 Hour Ultra Skate Fri, Jan 17, 2020 Jan 17 Homestead/Florida City Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Breakfast Fri, Jan 17, 2020 Jan 18 24 Hour Ultra Skate Sat, Jan 18, 2020 Jan 18 Homestead National Parks Trolley Sat, Jan 18, 2020 Jan 18 That Golden Girls Show - A Puppet Parody! Sat, Jan 18, 2020 Jan 19 Homestead National Parks Trolley Sun, Jan 19, 2020 Jan 22 City of Homestead - Council Meeting Wed, Jan 22, 2020 Jan 25 Homestead National Parks Trolley Sat, Jan 25, 2020 Jan 25 Blue Jean Ball- Homestead Rodeo Dance Sat, Jan 25, 2020 Jan 26 Homestead National Parks Trolley Sun, Jan 26, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.