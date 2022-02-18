A 37-year-old Miami man, already in jail in Miami-Dade County, is facing additional charges filed by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for stealing more than $90,000 from an Ocean Reef resident.
Maykel Alvarez was charged Monday with grand theft of more than $20,000 and fraud charges.
The case began on Nov. 19, 2021 when the victim reported an unknown person opened an online bank account using his information and transferred money out of the victim’s legitimate accounts.
The suspect also created an account with an investment company using the victim’s information and transferred money from the victim’s legitimate bank accounts as well.
The suspect then opened another account with yet another bank using a cell phone and made two wire transfers from the fraudulent accounts totaling more than $90,000.
Detective Matthew O’Neill began investigating. Phone records and other information led him to a Hialeah Police Department report associated with Alvarez.
On Dec. 12, 2021, Alvarez was arrested by Miami Shores Police and two cell phones were found matching the phone records discovered during Detective O’Neill’s investigation. Police also found credit cards with the same alias Alvarez used to create the fraudulent bank accounts. Alvarez was also renting his apartment under the same alias.
Alvarez remains in the Miami-Dade County Pre-trial Detention Center.
