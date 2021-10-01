A 19-year-old Miami man was arrested Saturday morning after fleeing from Deputies while reaching speeds greater than 100 mph on U.S. 1.
Calvin Charles LaRoche was charged with fleeing and eluding, possession of cocaine, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia and fraud.
The incident began at 3:05 a.m. when Deputy Dominguez spotted a southbound BMW on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 98 weaving in its lane. The driver of the BMW began riding the brakes then stopped in the outside lane of U.S. 1. Its headlights were turned off and on several times.
Deputy Dominguez used a loudspeaker to instruct the driver of the BMW to get off the roadway. The BMW began to pull off U.S. 1 and then sped away at a high rate of speed. Deputy Dominguez stopped pursuing the BMW as it reached speeds of 110 mph. Sgt. Josh Brady successfully spiked the BMW’s tires near Mile Marker 91.
The BMW turned onto Orange Blossom Road where the driver was taken into custody. About 3.3 grams of cocaine, a vape pen, a THC oil cartridge and two fake IDs were found in LaRoche’s wallet.
He was taken to jail.
