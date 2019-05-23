A 33-year-old Orlando, Florida man was arrested Monday afternoon for driving a pickup truck reported stolen out of Lake County, Florida with a tag reported stolen out of East Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Irvin James Lefere was charged with driving without a license, grand theft of a motor vehicle and petit theft of a vehicle tag.
Upper Keys Deputy Jose Hernandez received information about noon that gray, Dodge Ram 1500® pickup truck was traveling south on U.S. 1 from Mile Marker 106. Deputy Hernandez saw the truck at Mile Maker 102 and made the traffic stop. Lefere was the only person in the truck. Lefere told Deputy Hernandez he didn’t have a driver’s license.
A quick search of the truck and the tag confirmed both were stolen.
Lefere stated he borrowed the truck from a “crack head” and referred to the truck as a “rock car,” a rock car Lefere explained as a vehicle one borrows from a crack cocaine user.
Lefere was taken to jail.
