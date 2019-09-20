A 40-year-old Hialeah, Florida man was arrested Friday night after a Deputy found him with a 13-year-old girl in a pickup truck at the end of Tarpon Basin Drive in Key Largo.
Orlando Orlando (sic) Cabrera Vichot was charged with two counts of sexual battery by a person 18 or older and the victim younger than 18.
Deputies Ignacio Molina and Cody Jackson responded at 11:50 p.m. to the end of Tarpon Basin Drive at Homeowners Park near Mile Marker 101 regarding a trespassing call. The arrived to find a teenage boy fishing. He said he was fishing with an adult male and teenage girl who were inside a running black, Ram pickup truck parked nearby.
Deputy Molina went to the truck and heard people talking inside. He saw an older male with his shirt off and his pants unbuttoned. Deputy Molina saw a girl only partially clothed also inside the truck. Deputy Molina ordered the male, later identified as Cabrera Vichot, out of the truck.
The Deputies notified the girl’s parents.
The girl told the Deputies she and Cabrera Vichot were engaged in a sexual act, but were stopped when Deputy Molina arrived.
The girl further stated she had two previous sexual encounters with Cabrera Vichot.
Major Crimes Unit Detective Josh Brady arrived on scene.
Cabrera Vichot stated he wished to speak to an attorney and declined to speak to Deputies.
Cabrera Vichot was taken to jail.
The Florida Department of Children and Families were notified of the case.
