Man Attacks Landlord with Baseball Bat

A 22-year-old Key Largo man was arrested Monday night after

striking his landlord in the head with a baseball bat during an argument over rent.

Michael Gregory Sreenan was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Deputy Joel Torres responded to the 50 block of Avenue B at approximately 7 p.m. — his second visit to the residence in as many hours — due to an

ongoing argument between a Sreenan, the tenant, and his 23-

year-old landlord.

The victim/landlord told Deputy Torres that Sreenan was arguing with him about the rent when Sreenan grabbed a wooden baseball bat. A struggle for the bat ensued, but Sreenan was able to strike the victim in the face at least once and elsewhere about the head with the bat several times.

There were no serious injuries reported.

A motion-activated camera captured the incident, in which the video supported the victim’s version of events. The victim’s cuts and bruises were also consistent with his version of events.

Sreenan was taken to jail.