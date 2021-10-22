A 29-year-old Miami man was arrested Tuesday for possessing cocaine and a stolen handgun.
Ernesto Diaz was charged with grand theft of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a conceal carry permit, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputy Anthony Buscemi spotted a speeding, southbound Ford sport utility vehicle at approximately 2:20 a.m. on U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 32. The speed limit is 35 mph in that area.
Deputy Buscemi reached speeds of 75 mph and was initially unable to reach the SUV. Deputy Buscemi observed the SUV illegally pass another vehicle. Deputy Buscemi was able to stop the SUV at Mile Marker 31.
The driver and sole occupant of the SUV was identified as Diaz.
Diaz stated he did not have any weapons on him. Deputy Buscemi discovered a loaded Taurus handgun in Diaz’s waistband and a magazine in Diaz’s front pocket.
A plastic bag with cocaine residue was found in the SUV.
A loaded .38 Special handgun reported stolen out of Broward County was found in a backpack in the backseat of the SUV.
A case of ammunition was found in the rear of the SUV.
Diaz was taken to jail.
