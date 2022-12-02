A 42-year-old Mountain View, Arkansas man was arrested Monday for attempting to steal a Key Largo food truck.
Steven Wayne McClelland was charged with attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of amphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to a parking lot on the 10100 block of the Overseas Highway at approximately 6 a.m.
Witnesses reported seeing a man acting erratically while driving around a food truck. Witnesses stated it looked like he was trying to steal the food truck.
When Deputies arrived the suspect, identified as McClelland, was backing his vehicle up to the food truck. He admitted that he was attempting to steal the food truck.
A glass pipe with a small amount of amphetamine was found in McClelland’s possession. He was taken to jail.
