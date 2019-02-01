Man arrested for threatening juveniles with BB gun

A 63-year-old Key Largo homeless man was arrested Friday night after he pointed a BB handgun at a group of juveniles while attempting to steal a bicycle from them.

Everett Alan Coulter was charged with aggravated battery without intent to kill.

There were no reported injuries.

Upper Keys Sgt. Orlando Alvarez, Detective Edward Askins as well as Deputies Joel Torres, Cody Kerns, Kyle Page and Edward Swogger all responded to the Family Dollar, 99501 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, at 6:11 p.m. after receiving reports of a man brandishing a gun on a group of juveniles. The weapon was described as a .44-caliber Magnum handgun. Detective Askins interviewed the juveniles while Sgt. Alvarez and the other deputies searched for the suspect. A person matching the juveniles’ description of the suspect, later identified as Coulter, was found behind a nearby Walgreens Pharmacy. A revolver-style BB gun was found within Coulter’s reach buried beneath a mound of dirt and leaves.

Three of the juveniles stated they exited the Dollar Store to find a man who appeared homeless leaving the area with one of their bicycles. The group of juveniles gave chase. Coulter released the bicycle and pulled the aforementioned BB gun from his waist and pointed it in the direction of the juveniles. The juveniles, fearing they would be hurt, ran away and reported the incident.

Coulter admitted to having a toy gun and admitted to getting into an altercation with the juveniles. Coulter was taken to jail.