A 61-year-old Hialeah man was arrested Saturday for stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from a West Marine store.
Robert Gary Clayton was charged with grand theft and theft. He also had two grand theft warrants out of Broward County for his arrest.
The case began on Oct. 14 when a manager at Islamorada West Marine reported two Shimano Force Master reels worth a total of $1,999.98 were stolen. In-store security cameras contained footage of the thefts.
On Saturday, an employee at Key Largo West Marine reported the suspect seen in the shared, Islamorada security video footage just left the Key Largo store.
Sgt. Gregg Johnson began making his way to Islamorada West Marine thinking the suspect may be heading there next.
Sure enough, the suspect — later identified Clayton — did arrive at Islamorada West Marine. Sgt. Johnson stayed outside and spoke to the manager on the phone. The manager observed Clayton steal several pairs of a shorts worth of a total of $277.
Sgt. Johnson confronted Clayton outside. Clayton admitted to stealing the fishing reels and shorts. He was taken to jail.
