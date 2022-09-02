A 21-year-old Miami man was arrested Sunday for sexual assault, kidnapping, battery, and resisting arrest.
Ian Adami De Sa kissed and groped the 18-year-old victim against her will and exposed himself while preventing her from leaving a restroom near the Islander Restaurant & Sushi Bar in the Ocean Reef Club.
De Sa was arrested near the scene at approximately 8 p.m., but he refused to follow Deputies’ commands and pulled away from them while they attempted to detain him.
He continued to resist violently at the Plantation Key jail. Multiple Deputies suffered minor injuries, including one who was treated and released at Mariners Hospital in Tavernier.
