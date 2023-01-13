A 51-year-old Neptune City, New Jersey man was arrested Monday for choking a woman and threatening her with a handgun.
James Moran was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, domestic battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, obstructing justice, and criminal mischief.
The Sheriff’s Office was called to Lowe Street in Tavernier at approximately 7:30 a.m. regarding a domestic incident.
Deputies contacted a female victim there who stated Moran choked her and threatened to shoot her with a handgun the previous night. Moran broke the victim’s phone, preventing her from immediately calling 911. She suffered bruises consistent with being battered.
Moran was present at the scene. He was taken to jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.