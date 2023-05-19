A 38-year-old Miami, Florida man was arrested Monday near the Tradewinds Plaza Publix in Key Largo following the theft of a large amount of meat, beer, and other items.
The Sheriff’s Office found Roberto Jesus Machado at the bus stop in front of the store in possession of the items at approximately 12:30 p.m. where he admitted to the theft.
He will face additional theft charges in Monroe County for previous grocery store-related thefts in which hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise was also stolen.
Machado had warrants out of Miami-Dade County for grand theft and violation of probation.
