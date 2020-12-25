Nathaniel Richard Johns, 31, of Key Largo, was charged with fleeing and
eluding. Deputy Joel Torres was northbound at 2:31 a.m. when he saw a southbound Toyota traveling approximately 88 mph in the posted 45 mph speed zone near Mile Marker 102. Deputy Torres went to make a traffic stop, but the Toyota did not stop.
Deputy Kyle Page set up tire spikes at Mile Marker 98. The Corolla’s front tires were deflated and it veered into the shoulder and stopped.
Deputies Torres and Page then approached the Toyota with guns drawn and took the driver, into custody without incident.
Johns said he did not stop, because he thought Deputy Torres was attempting to drive around him. Johns was taken to jail.
