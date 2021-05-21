A 24-year-old Kendall, Florida man was arrested Saturday afternoon after fleeing from law enforcement on U.S. 1.
Ignacio Luis Lamadrid Gomez was charged with reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle with no valid driver’s license.
The case began at approximately 3 p.m. when the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported a driver in a blue Honda fled from them during a traffic stop.
Sgt. Robert Dosh spotted the southbound Honda traveling approximately 100 mph in a 45 mph zone near Mile Marker 77. Sgt. Dosh turned on his lights and sirens and got behind the Honda as he observed the Honda passing other motorists via the on-coming traffic lane.
The Honda turned into Coral Bay Resort and the driver fled from the vehicle. He was soon found hiding amid the resort cottages and was identified as Gomez. Gomez stated he was attempting to go back to Cuba.
Two Passports and $430 were found in the Honda.
Gomez was taken to jail.
