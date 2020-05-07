A 68-year-old Key Largo man was arrested Friday night after pointing a handgun at a group of people at a Key largo condominium.
Jorge Poo was charged with aggravated assault.
Multiple Deputies were called 96000 Overseas Highway at 6:55 p.m. regarding a man with a gun. Deputy Joel Torres soon made contact with one of the victims, who stated he was riding a golf cart around the condos and when one of the condo owners, later identified as Poo, became irate and told him he could not drive the golf cart in that particular area. The victim stated he drove off and stopped by another condo unit to visit with friends.
The victim stated the suspect approached the group with a black handgun, made a motion as if he was chambering a round — or “racking” the pistol in common parlance — and stated he was going to kill the victim.
Several witnesses at the scene also gave similar statements.
Poo was found at his condo unit nearby. He admitted to having the gun and getting into an argument with the victim. Poo allowed Deputy Torres to retrieve the gun in the condo — a .380 caliber Sig Sauer P238.
Poo was taken to jail.
