Man arrested after Keys motorcycle chase 

A 20-year-old Miami man who fled from Upper Keys Deputies on a motorcycle before getting lost and stopping in front of the Ocean Reef gate was arrested Sunday.
Sebastian Ezequiel Gonzalez was charged with three counts of fleeing in eluding.
Upper Keys Capt. Corey Bryan radioed a be-on-the-lookout alert at 11:37 a.m. regarding several motorcycles driving recklessly in north Islamorada. One bike was fleeing northbound. The description: Driver was wearing black and the motorcycle was orange and black. Several Deputies converged on the area. Deputy Hansen spotted the suspect at Mile Marker 94 traveling at triple digit speeds. Deputy Hansen attempted to make a traffic stop. The motorcycle did not stop. Sgt. Hager then spotted the motorcycle at Mile Marker 100, still heading north. Sgt. Hager advised the suspect was using the bicycle lane to avoid him.
Deputy Kerns then saw the suspect traveling north County Road 905 toward Ocean Reef. Deputy Claudy reported the suspect stopped at Ocean Reef’s front gate.
Gonzalez stated he fled because he was scared. He stated he stopped at Ocean Reef, because he was lost and thought it was the road back to Miami. He added he stopped, because he was “tired of running.”
Gonzalez was taken to jail.
