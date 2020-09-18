A 22-year-old Key Largo man was arrested Saturday after wielding a handgun during a fracas that also included brass knuckles.
Austin Lee Day was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.
There were no life-threatening injuries reported.
The Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 12:30 a.m. of a disturbance on the 100 block of Camelot Drive in Tavernier in which a suspect identified as Day pointed a gun at the face of another man.
Witnesses stated Day left northbound on U.S. 1 in a black BMW.
Sgt. Josh Brady and Deputies Andersen Harrill and Cristian Santos stopped the black BMW near Mile Marker 97. Day was the only occupant. Day stated there was a gun in the glove compartment. An unloaded GLOCK pistol was found in the glove compartment. A pair of brass knuckles were found under the driver’s seat. Day was detained.
Sgt. Brady and Deputy Andersen as well as Deputies Wardell Hanna and Alexandria Hradecky then responded to the residence on Camelot Drive.
They met with three men who all provided a corroborative version of events: Day parked a BMW on the opposite side of the street. The 20-year-old primary victim approached the car to inquire from the driver, Day, as to why he was there. Day became upset, exited the BMW and pointed a black handgun at the victim’s face. A melee ensued as the men struggled to wrestle the gun away from Day. Day then retrieved brass knuckles from the BMW and struck two of the men. The other two victims were both 22-years-old.
