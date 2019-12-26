For the fifth year is a row ‘Shop With A Cop’ came to Homestead.
Thursday night 19 December. Councilman Larry Roth’s ‘It’s For
The Kids,’ ‘Start Out Smart’, and 62 Officers of the Homestead Police Department came together at the Homestead Walmart to make
Christmas a whole lot merrier for 52 Kids and their families.
Each of the kids was paired with one or more officers to shop for Christmas toys using a $75.00 gift card. Many officers were seen pulling out personal credit cards to make sure that more Christmas dreams would come true.
Chief Al Rolle was joined by several members of his Command Staff to kick off the event. The Chief stated “This is the kind of event that helps build trust between the community and their Police Department.” He also commented that currently relations with the community were the best he had seen in his 40 years with the HPD.
The event was supported by the Homestead Police Explorers, volunteers from both non-profits, and City of Homestead staff.
Texas Roadhouse Grill provided free food for all involved.
