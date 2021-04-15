Dogs being walked is a common sight throughout Homestead’s Waterstone neighborhoods. For Rain Pierre and her family, they may too be seen making the rounds with a frisky apricot Labradoodle puppy. Monday, April 12, 2021, members of the Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida and staff from Puppy Spot arrived at the home to fulfill the eight-year-old’s wish.
“Since she knew she was getting a puppy, she’s been asking when the day would be,” her father Lionel said.
The exact day wasn’t known for a while as “Crew”, born in January, was actually sent from Minnesota to Orlando and then driven down to spend a couple of days with Gabrielle Rosales of Puppy Spot to ensure he was ready to be placed in his new home. “He’s a standard size Labradoodle,” she said. “Puppy Spot partners with Make-A-Wish Foundation and we often get requests for puppies.” They also provided a box filled with dog toys and treats.
Rain, who has brain cancer (malignant neoplasm of cerebellum), met with her Wish Granters, volunteers Kara Salsburg-Boehly and Leslie Levine, to talk about her dream. The child who has shown strength and courage during her difficult treatments, explained how she loves to take of others and loves a warm body snuggled up to her.
The puppy wasn’t ready yet to settle into snuggling, but that was to be expected in all the excitement. “We have plenty of love to give around,” the father said in watching the antics. “This is hopefully the start of a whole lot of joyful moments.”
Rain’s brother, Ocean, who was turning twelve years old April 14th, was helping his sister as the puppy was tugging on his leash to explore the group of people and new surroundings.
“The companionship is what makes this so special,” Richard Kelly, Chief Operating Officer Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida, said. “It’s the adjoining of two adorable things.”
Rain doesn’t plan to give her “Furever Friend” a new name and expects to have many years of love between them. She moved into the role of older sister in February when her sister, River, was born, and having her own puppy now makes things even more special.
Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted nearly 13,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for children who have critical illnesses. It aims to grant a wish for every medically-eligible child in its territory. “MAWSF understands wishes aren't just nice, they're necessary for kids and families at difficult times in their lives. Wish kids most often 'wish to be' (something), 'wish to meet'
(someone), 'wish to go' (somewhere), 'wish to have' (something), or 'wish to give' (to a cause) and the nonprofit organization makes this happen for the child and his/her entire family at no cost or obligation. The Southern Florida chapter's territory includes 22 counties/four regions in southeast and southwest Florida, the Tampa Bay area, and on the Suncoast. It also includes the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
In speaking with Sydni Huguet, Wish Assist Coordinator, family members or medical personnel can make a referral of a child to the Foundation. Their medical team makes an assessment and recommendation. Once approved, the child and family meet with the Wish Granters. The time for the wish to be presented varies based on what the child wants. In this case, it was about three months to make all the arrangements.
To learn more about Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, go to www.sfla.wish.org or engage with them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
