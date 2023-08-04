Dade County Farm Bureau (DCFB) President, Barney Rutzke, Jr presents a donation of $8,355.00 to Dr. Edward “Gilley” Evans, with UF/ IFAS/ TREC for research towards Laurel Wilt disease.
The Dade County farming community appreciates UF/IFAS/TREC as one of the greatest assets and partners in the agricultural industry.
The Dade County Farm Bureau Board of Director’s allocated a percentage of the sales from their annual BBQ towards researching this horticultural disease.
Laurel Wilt is a fungus that infects a plant’s vascular system, causing a tree’s leaves to turn brown and wilt. It has caused an extensive loss on Florida avocados.
Earlier this year, DCFB donated $10,000.00 towards researching Thrips Parvispinus, an invasive pest that affects not only fruit and vegetable crops, but also ornamentals.
Dade County Farm Bureau is proud to say they are not only the local voice of agriculture, but they strive to make a difference in support of agriculture.
