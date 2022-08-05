Trying to bring about change in government policies or regulations is complex and usually tedious. There are always multiple layers to work through and generally multiple organizations and individuals involved. Nothing can be done quickly and those advocating for change may well give up in frustration.
Members of the Redland Homes and Farms Association (RHFA) were prepared “to go the distance” to confront on-going adverse impacts of illegal truck parking, mobile home parks, dumping, unlicensed, for-profit party locations, burning of toxic waste, and needed road repair.
For the past eighteen months, they have met with Miami-Dade County Commissioners and staff in applicable county agencies/offices to provide detailed proposals supported by specific data, photographs, and videos.
Their perseverance has led to progress against illegal dumping and burning. The following is an extract from the County: “Illegal dumping is a problem Countywide, but the southern parts of the County provide a unique challenge due to large, unfenced properties with commingled residential and agricultural uses.
The more sparsely populated areas in and around Miami-Dade’s southern agricultural regions have unfortunately captured the attention of illegal dumpers, who take advantage of the lighter population density, making it harder to catch them in the act.”
They have initiated a requested program to provide for bulky waste pickup and roll-on roll-off containers for Agricultural and Redland property owners. Individuals must open an account with the Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management (DSWM). The department will now: “Pick up bulky waste on the right-of-way at a fee of $25 per cubic yard; and provide roll-off container (20, 30, or 40 yards) service for vacant properties for a fee. Procedures for opening an account and the services can be seen at:
https://www.miamidade.gov/global/news-item. page?Mduid_news=news1659377827580762 ; or call (305) 594-1630.
They also reiterate enforcement efforts.
“The following enforcement actions are taking place regularly in Miami-Dade County. 1) Known illegal dumping “Hot Spots” are patrolled weekly; 2) Complete patrolling of entire zones weekly; 3) Aggressive approach on unpermitted hauling activity and coordination of unpermitted hauling efforts with MDPD; 4) Track enforcement efforts in the Redland; and 5) Identify violations on private property and refer to the Regulatory and Economic Resources Department (RER) for enforcement action”.
RHFA’s second “good news notice” is the County is moving forward to amend the ordinance to increase fines for illegal open burning from $200 to $750 for residential and $1,500 for commercial properties. In a recent email Michael Wanek, President, Board of Directors for RHFA, provided the updates and explained they have developed and submitted a detailed Powerpoint presentation with regard to noise from “out-of-control venues”.
The request for a "decibel ordinance" was provided to the Director, Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources, (RER). Wanek urges RHFA members and anyone concerned with this quality of life issue to contact their respective County Commissioners to support passage. “RHFA is proud of the progress being made by the county. We understand the bureaucratic nature of getting these items done, but the changes put in place have been beneficial and over time will pay dividends.”
Homeowners and other residents interested in the non-profit Redland Homes & Farms Association, Inc., may contact Michael Wanek through their Facebook page, by email: michaelpwanek @gmail.com or call (305) 726-7688.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.