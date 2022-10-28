There are several large and ongoing infrastructure construction projects taking place in Homestead. One of the largest is the Septic to Sewer Project. This will convert gravity mains, new lateral connections to the edge of the right of way, pump station improvements – development and road restorations in the Northwest section of Homestead from septic to sewer.
This project will result in enhanced environmental protection of potable water wellfields.
Residents will be responsible for the cost of decommissioning existing septic tanks and connecting to the new sewer system.
“The City is currently seeking grant funding to help mitigate those costs for residents,” said Camila Varcarcel, PIO for the City of Homestead.
Also, work is continuing on the Overhead to Underground Conversion of a section of one of the City’s main overhead electric lines to underground.
“This will improve our reliability and make our system more resilient,” said Varcarcel. “If there is a severe storm, there won’t be as many outages because everything will be underground.”
The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project is moving along. This is a smart meter project that will provide more accurate readings with real time power consumption readings without the need to send out a meter reader. The meters provide real time data on power outages to reduce the amount of time that customers are out of power. This makes the system go online and the City is alerted about issues in real time.
The City is completing the Storm Hardening Project. This involves upgrading several sections of wood poles to concrete along the City’s electric territory. The concrete poles will be more resilient and will strengthen the grid against weather elements.
The 6th Avenue Draining Project is important. The main goal of this project is to mitigate the impacts of storms that produce heavy rainfall through the installation of a new stormwater system along the 6th Avenue corridor. The development of these crucial infrastructure elements will protect the area’s residents, emergency responders and property from the direct impacts of flooding caused by increased weather events from climate change, according to Varcarcel.
