If you drive through Florida City you will see some major development work taking place.
Demolition is taking place on the old Strano Packing House.
It will be a long process because the metal, aluminum and other salvageable items are being carefully removed.
And with the demolition a bit of Florida City’s past is going away. “When I was a young man, I used to work in that building,” said Mayor Otis Wallace.
Many longtime residents worked in the building. Some of the memories may be positive and others hard. But people earned their livings there and developed relationships while on the job.
When the demolition work is complete, a new mixed use housing development and shopping center will be built on the land. Families will come and start new lives there. Others will work and shop in the new businesses that will be located there.
Also, work is taking place to replace, roads, sidewalks and drainage in Florida City. Work is underway on an $8.5 million project in the northeast part of Florida City. Work is now taking place on Sixth Avenue. Workers are removing old asphalt. They are installing new drainage and will put new asphalt on the road. The work will include new curbs and gutters. The project will include major roads and cross streets in the northeast section of the City. It will take about two years to complete, according to Jon Ward,
Florida City CRA director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.