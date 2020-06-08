The Military Affairs Council, Inc. (MAC), was recently formed to promote goodwill between civilians and military of Homestead Air Reserve Base, Homestead, Florida. Its mission supports military objectives and goals, and enhances the quality of life for personnel and families in our communities.
The MAC was established as an Internal Revenue Code 501(c)(3) charitable organization.
The Military Affairs Council (MAC) had its origins in 1955 in the aftermath of the Korean War era when its predecessor (Civilian-Military Liaison Committee) was formed by the Rotary Club of Homestead for the purpose of encouraging
goodwill between the newly activated Homestead Air Force Base (now known as Homestead Air Reserve Base) and Homestead and other Redland District communities. For over 53 years, MAC has carried out its mission to assist and support the military units stationed on the base.
Current Chair, Roxanne Jeghers stated “We are looking forward to continuing with our ongoing mission of supporting the military and military families.” Mrs. Jeghers also stated that they are looking for additional members who are passionate to support our military and that can lend their talents to this cause. If you are that person, please contact her at 305-793-8325 or roxannejeghers@bellsouth.net. Visit our Facebook page and website at www.Military Affairs Council.org.
MAC has announced their next fundraiser, Vegas Night, on Friday, July 24, 2020, 7-10 PM, Redland Golf and Country Club, 24451 SW 177 Ave., Homestead, Fl 33031. Sponsorship opportunities are available on the MAC website. Tickets will be available soon. All proceeds are tax deductible through our 501(c)(3) Foundation and all proceeds will be used to solely support the military missions and goals.
