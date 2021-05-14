The Mexican American Council, Inc (MAC) partners with UnidosUS to launch a vaccination awareness campaign, Esperanza Hope for All.
The vaccination effort aims to build confidence in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines among the Latino community. The initiative kicked-off with a vaccination event on April 30, 2021 at the MAC Parent Resource Center in Homestead, Florida, in collaboration with Community Health of South Florida (CHI) and The Children’s Trust.
“We are grateful to our partners from UNIDOS US, Community Health of South Florida, and Baptist Health of South Florida for their collaboration and support in this truly life-saving effort.
Together we will ensure our community is informed about and has access to COVID-19 vaccines,” said Edward Garza, CEO of the Mexican American Council.
“CHI is proud to partner with the Mexican American Council to bring COVID-19 vaccines to the farmworker community,” said Eunice Hines, director of
health and outreach services of Community Health of South Florida.
The coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll on our nation and Latinos have been impacted disproportionately. Latinos are four times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 and make up 18% of deaths nationwide. To help alleviate vaccine hesitancy among Latinos, campaign efforts include community outreach via health webinars, vaccination events and digital communication.
The Mexican American Council is nonprofit 501(c)(3) whose mission is to ensure that every farmworker child is provided access to a quality education, the arts, and technology for a brighter future in South Florida. MAC headquarters are in Homestead. For more information, visit www.mexamcouncil.org.
UnidosUS is the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.
