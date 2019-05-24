The Mexican American Council (MAC), in collaboration with Miami Dade County Public Schools (MDCPS), hosted the 35th Annual Student Recognition Ceremony at Homestead Miami Speedway. This special annual event recognizes high school graduates and honors their parents.
The celebration began with the ceremonial procession of the graduates escorted by their parents and led by the school principals. This year, MAC continued a new tradition of honoring MAC’s College graduates--the MAC’s Scholars. MDCPS Superintendent Alberto J. Carvalho, County Commissioner Denis Moss, Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace, and School Board members Lubby Navarro and Dr. Larry Feldman gave inspirational messages to the graduates. Other dignitaries included FIU VP JC Del Valle, Russell Benford, Dr. Dadila Garces, Chief Alexander Rolle, CHI CEO Colonel B. Hartley, and Mexican Consulate Rita Vargas, Rosa Santiago, Marian Smooth, Marianne Weiss, and G. Holmes Braddock.
Career Source South Florida, in collaboration with Take Stock in Children, awarded college scholarships to all CCRP MAC Scholars. Ten MAC Scholars were awarded laptops donated by The Ocean Reef Community Foundation. Top students received cash awards for exemplary GPAs and Perfect Attendance. Other special scholarships included the “Project Seed Medical Scholarship”, the “Alexander Rolle Law Enforcement Scholarship”, and the “Si Se Puede” Scholarship.
Eddie Garza, MAC’s CEO, “I want to thank Mr. Matt Becherer, Mr. Al Garcia, and the entire Homestead Miami Speedway family for their collaboration in making this the best student ceremony ever.” Mr. Garza also thanks the major sponsors including, Fragomen, Omni Claims Consultants and CenterState Bank.
Maria Garza, president of MAC, awarded the Champion of Farmworker Award to Dr. Eduardo J. Padron, MDC President, with a portrait painted by artist Luciano Inkk.
The 35th Annual Celebration was dedicated to community leaders Soila and Armando Gallegos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.