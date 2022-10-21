Homestead residents will soon be able to enjoy a greatly expanded and improved Losner Park.
The park will reopen with a large celebration on Saturday, November 5 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with live music and a fireworks show.
Those who attend will see the park’s new amenities including a playground for all ages, an event stage complete with a great lawn, veterans memorial and landscaping with native trees and plants. There will be a Craft Market with various handmade items.
The opening event will begin with a ribbon cutting celebration followed by special presentations like the unveiling of the new Homestead Everglades Safari augmented reality app where children and adults can learn about native plant and animal life of the Everglades through a “Pokemon Go!” style mobile game.
People will be able to enjoy dinner from various food trucks provided by Miami Food Truck Events.
For years, Losner Park has been a landmark feature in Downtown Homestead, hosting dozens of community events each year and
providing a central area for residents and visitors to gather.
The park was named to honor the Losner family’s historic contributions to the Homestead community.
“Upon its opening, the reimagined park will remain the heart of Downtown Homestead and aid in creating critical mass as part of the overall effort to revitalize the historic district with projects like the Cybrarium, Seminole Theatre renovation, Homestead Station, City Hall, and Police Headquarters,” said Camila Varcarcel, public information officcer for Homestead.
The expansion was funded through impact fees and grants. It was designed by Sasaki and Associates – the same architects that master-planned the Beijing Olympic Games.
The native landscaping is a tribute to Homestead’s unique position between the Everglades and Biscayne National Parks.
Other projects under development in Homestead include the Biscayne Everglades Greenway Trail. This is a 42 mile bicycle pedestrian trail, the first of its kind to connect two national parks. This project is currently in phase 1.
The Bus Rapid Transit project will include upgraded bus stations and a dedicated 20 mile corridor that will extend from Florida City to the Dadeland South Metrorail station. Riders will be able to park at Homestead Station and make their connection to reduce average commute times by up to 40 percent.
Homestead is in the design phase for the remodeling of the Homestead Sports Complex that is located on 130 acres and will be a gathering place for a wide variety of sports within the community, according to Varcarcel.
