Current Veterans Memorial will be relocated to an honored setting at Homestead Miami Speedway
Thursday, December 3rd marked another milestone in Homestead’s campaign to revitalize Downtown with the beginning of the relocation of the current Veteran’s Memorial and the groundbreaking for the expansion and renovation of Losner Park.
City of Homestead Mayor, Members of City Council, and City Manager were joined by representatives of Military Organizations, Veterans Groups, and Civic Organizations for the dual ceremony.
Around 50 attended in person masked and socially distanced in Losner Park, with well over 700 joining virtually on Facebook Live.
When it was constructed in the 1990’s the park was named to honor the longtime contributions of members of the Losner family to the City of Homestead and particularly to its downtown area.
The Veterans Memorial consisting of a monolithic bolder with plaque, marble blocks highlighting America’s wars and bricks with currently the names of 472 Veterans had several locations around the City before being placed in Losner Park. The bricks were purchased by individuals to honor specific veterans through the Chamber of Commerce.
As planning and design for the expanded park progressed a different vision for a more contemporary Veterans Memorial emerged and the need to relocate the existing Memorial became apparent.
City Manager Kate McCaffrey commented, “We’re happy to see that the Veterans Memorial is being moved to a new place with the help of many people.
Roxanne Jeghers is the Chairperson of the Military Affairs Council, the organization that is funding much of the move of the existing Veterans Memorial to its new home at Homestead Miami Speedway.
Before the Ceremony began, she said, “First of all I’d like to say how proud I am to be part of this community that is able to work together and to understand the importance of honoring our Veterans. We were able to work together to find a place to relocate these bricks with the names of our veterans. It’s going to be a beautiful place. A huge thank you to the City of Homestead, the Homestead Miami Speedway, the Redland Company, and the members of the Military Affairs Council for making this happen.”
Al Garcia, president of Homestead Miami Speedway, said, “The Veterans Memorial is an extremely important part of Homestead’s history, and we are proud and humbled to serve as its new site. The men and women of Homestead who gave the ultimate sacrifice to provide all of us the freedom that we have deserve to be honored, and having the Memorial on our front doorstep will allow residents and visitor to pay homage to their memories.”
The ceremony began with the presentation of the colors by the Homestead Police Department’s Honor Guard and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Mr. Bill Losner, patriarch of the Homestead family for which the park is named.
After welcoming remarks by the City Manager, Commander Gutierrez of VFW Post 4127 removed the first brick to begin the relocation of the Memorial.
The ceremony continued with remarks by Mayor Losner and Councilpersons Avila, Bailey, Roth, and Shelley.
Mayor Steve Losner highlighted that Thursday’s event showed two things about Homestead, “Its commitment to preserving our history and honoring the men and women of this community that served in the Armed Forces.” He continued “and second it reiterates the commitment of our community to the downtown.”
At the conclusion of remarks, the Mayor and Councilmembers joined by the crowd, both in the Park and online, counted down the groundbreaking. As the count reached zero a banner was unfurled on the wall of the Seminole theater and a large excavator began the demolition of the old bandshell.
The refurbished Losner Park will almost triple in size and will have a quiet area to include the new Veterans Memorial, large and small event spaces
including a Great Lawn, an Everglades Garden, and an all ages play
structure.
The project, designed by Sasaki and Associates, considered by many to be the premier community open space design firm in the country, will cost $5,446,590. The funds are all coming from development impact fees and $980,000 in grant funding. No City of Homestead Taxpayer dollars are planned to be used. The project is expected to be completed in under one year.
Bill Losner summed up both the day and the renovation of the Park, “It’s a monumental day for the family. As I sat here, I reminisced about what was here, the stores that were here and houses that were back here.
But this is a great step forward for our future of Downtown Homestead.”
