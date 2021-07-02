With what could be called a unique and challenging first term through the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic, Homestead Mayor Steve Losner held a kick-off campaign event on June 24 at the Waterstone Bay Clubhouse.
When asked about his first term served during a pandemic, Losner noted he was pleased to have, “Kept the ship of state afloat. It was adapting, sometimes hour to hour amid conflicting signals. These last two years were nothing like I had ever expected. We are mentally prepared for a hurricane, but we were able to survive a pandemic. And I think Homestead is positioned well to be very successful and prosperous.”
Losner spoke for over 30 minutes on the accomplishments of his administration, and announced initiatives in the ‘pipeline.”
He noted the Amazon Fullfillment Center, south of the racetrack, that will bring in 400 jobs.
“When a company like Amazon comes to town they don’t want to talk to a city manager, they don’t want to talk to the planning deparment, they want to talk to the mayor. And I hope that I’ve been able to be the mayor who sits down and has articulate and issues oriented, educated conversations with those folks.”
And he feels that this will provide a ripple effect to other companies to come to Homestead.
Losner said he wants people to move here not just because it is an inexpensive place to live but also because there are good jobs here.
Losner noted that they are deep in discussion with City of Miami Mayor Suarez to bring a tech facility to Homestead. He noted that this company plans to use more than triple the megawatts of electricity than the City’s current largest consumer, Homestead Hospital, taking advantage of the 2nd lowest municipal rates in Florida.
Losner also stated that these crypto currency and IT businesses are attracted to Homestead because of its Opportunity Zone designation, which allows new businesses to forgo capital gains taxes for ten years. In talks with the city, this particular business is discussing returning approximately $50 million to Homestead over that 10 year period.
Losner mentioned that shortly the city would be announcing a plan for the entire redevelopment of the Sports Complex - world class artificial turf soccer fields with lighting, picnic areas with bbq grills, raquetball, basketball, and beach volleyball.
He noted that the city is applying for a lucrative Department of Defense grant which funds building of these types of amenities in communties close to their active duty military facilities.
Losner stated that the movie industry is coming back to Homestead, the same producers who shot “Bloodline.” He said, “It was filmed, produced and edited at a huge warehouse in Homestead. They are coming back to do a series based on a Carl Hiaasen novel set in South Florida that deals with drug smuggling in the Keys, political corruption, so what better place than Homestead.” This got a good laugh from the crowd.
He said that if what you see up and down US1 scares you, he and his fellow community mayors are fighting a county code proposed to block municipal rights along the busway. “For example, in the ordinance the county wants to pass, Homestead Plaza, along Campbell drive east of Krome Ave, could be the home of 5000 apartments.”
“I won’t tell you that the first few months in office were easy. Inside baseball will tell you, my staff has finally come to the realization that I am not going to burn down the house. It doesn’t mean we don’t need to do some significant repair and remodeling. I’m in the 4th quarter of my political career. It’s been 30 years since I first ran for office. For me, it’s about the future. Leaving Homestead better than we found it,” said Losner.
