Convicted Felon/Sex Offender arrested for vehicle burglary in Key Largo.
The Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public of the importance of locking vehicles after a homeless man was arrested Sunday for stealing some minor items from a Key Largo truck that contained a firearm.
The handgun was not stolen and no one was injured, but the outcome could have been different. In this case, the suspect was confronted by the vehicle owner and a witness before he was able to get away with $5 and a pack of cigarettes.
“I can’t emphasize the importance of locking your vehicle as burglary is often a crime of opportunity,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “Luckily, the suspect in this incident did not remove the handgun in the vehicle, but that is not always the case.”
Leonard Mitchell Williams, 47, a convicted felon and sex offender, was charged with burglary and larceny.
He was taken to jail.
