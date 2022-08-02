Managers and public officials from public power utilities throughout Florida elected five officers to lead a statewide wholesale power agency in 2022-2023. Elections for the Florida Municipal Power Agency’s (FMPA) Board of Directors and Executive Committee took place today at a public meeting in Palm Beach, FL.
Members of FMPA re-elected Barbara Quiñones, Director of Electric Utilities for Homestead Public Services, as Chair of the Board of Directors.
This is her fourth term as Chair. Quiñones previously served as FMPA’s Vice Chair and has been a member of FMPA’s Board since 2009. She is also a board member and past president of the Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA), a trade association representing Florida’s public power utilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.