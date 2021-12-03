Homestead’s Jewish Center, Temple Hatkivah, has been a part of the community for over seventy years.
Officers of the Center were alarmed at what they discovered when called to the site Saturday afternoon, November 27.
“There’s never been an incident in our seventy-one years,” said a Temple spokesman.
The initial concern was caused by mangled sections of fencing from the enclosure surrounding the property. Security cameras show a compact car crashed into the fence to avoidcollision with a large pick-up truck.
A cleaning crew inside the building heard the noise about noon but assumed it was due to a traffic event in the street.
“No one was hurt,” the Temple spokesman said. “But the driver of the red sub-compact drove off without alerting anyone.”
Checking the property, the Temple’s president spotted a spray-painted sheet hung on the inside of the fence, facing the Temple porch. The homemade sign was an obscure phrase used by anti-Semitic hate groups.
The reference is to a phrase used by white supremacists to highlight a so-called Jewish conspiracy.
Signs from the August 2017 alt-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia were among the first to showcase the phrase according to the Anti-Defamation League.
Security cameras show a short person attaching the sheet to the fence at top and bottom with twist ties about 4:30 am Saturday.
Homestead police were called to deal with the two incidents which were not related.
“The damaged fence was truly an accident,” the spokesman said. “The sign is a cowardly act of a lone perpetrator, not well-organized or well-planned.”
The Greater Miami Jewish Federation was informed about the incident and a report was made to the national Anti-Defamation League.
“This was an isolated incident designed to provoke a reaction,” the Temple spokesman concluded. The event’s timing occurred just prior to the Jewish Hanukkah holiday.
Homestead police ask anyone with information on either incident to contact them as part of their on-going investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.