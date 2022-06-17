Miami-Dade and Broward Counties schools nominate seniors for the annual Silver Knights award, established by John S. Knight, founder and editor emeritus of Knight-Ridder Newspapers and 1968 Pulitzer Prize winner. Students are carefully considered for awards in fifteen different categories.
Local winner Emma Duarte knew how intense her academic schedule was in the School for Advanced Studies, Homestead Campus when she decided to set up her inspired organization. “I officially started planning to make Comic for Cancer an official 501(c)(3) non-profit during the summer of last year. It took a few months as there's a lot that goes into it from a legal standpoint. There is endless amount of paperwork that needs to be filled out and signed. Luckily, I had an amazing team that helped me even when I was overwhelmed and way over my head. Don't be afraid to reach out and ask questions when you're not sure about something!”
She credits SAS as, “the best decision I ever made”, graduated with an associate degree plus her high school diploma and is attending University of Central Florida. The neuroscience major plans to complete a bachelor's degree in two years and apply to medical school.
“Junior year is a very challenging year with preparing for SATs, ACTs, and the start of your senior year,” she offers to high school students. “My best advice for juniors is to work hard to make sure you are well prepared, but also find time for yourself and your mental health. Overworking yourself will not benefit may even damage you. One of the best pieces of advice I can give is to look into summer programs.
I took Introduction to Neuroscience and Medical School intensive with John's Hopkins as part of their summer courses and it was an unforgettable experience. Mine were online because of COVID, but I can only imagine summer programs are going be even more unforgettable now that they're opening back up to in person. There are so many opportunities out there and they are so informative and educational while also fun and exciting.
Remember to believe in yourself and do whatever makes you happy as these next two years are going to be over before you know it. Hang on tight and enjoy the ride, you will cherish these moments for years to come!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.