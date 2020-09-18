Glimmer of hope for small business owners hit hard by pandemic
Governor Ron DeSantis once again traveled to Miami for a joint message with Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez with regard to moving to Phase II for more re-openings.
Restaurants were given the “go” for dine-in option again last week under the fifty percent seating capacity rule. Mandatory masks unless seated at the table, six-foot separation of tables, stringent cleaning and other health measures continue to be required.
Anthony Buscemi is no stranger to disasters. He opened Farmers Market Restaurant within the Florida City packing house complex in 1992 five months before Hurricane Andrew. Able to be operational in fifty-eight days, immediate
response was good since so many people were without kitchens. The post-Andrew economic devastation hit him soon after, however. “The first ten years were really tough.” The eventual building boom that lifted the communities came to a crash in 2007, once again impacting businesses. With the economy finally rebounding, the last thing he expected in 2020 was a seven-month shutdown due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“There was no warning and I had a lot of inventory. I stayed open with take-out for a while to use the inventory and give a paycheck to my longtime employees.” Thirty years of building relationships in a restaurant where all three of his children, Kevin, Brian, and Katelyn, work is what’s helping him through this crisis. “We have a lot of local people and they came back as soon as we opened.” As difficult as these past months have been, he sympathizes with newer restaurants. “When you start out, you don’t have reserves and may not be able to survive.”
He hopes the re-open order stays in place this time. “I’ve thought about walking away a couple of times, but you bounce back and keep plugging.” They are serving seven days a week 5:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Nearby Exit One Taproom can relate to being new. Having passed through the critical first year, co-owner Leza Breezy had as large a celebration for their
second anniversary as was permitted. “Recent times have posed a great
challenge for Exit One Taproom. Covid-19 Pandemic County mandated closure began March 13, 2020 and now 7 months later we are still waiting for Miami-Dade county to allow small businesses like ours to get back to business. We have implemented strict cleaning and sanitation procedures, including the use of all disposable cups, etc. We have maintained our same number of
employees throughout the majority of the pandemic closures. Our hope is that as a county we can move towards ‘getting back to normal’ sooner rather than later.” Current hours are Thursday-Friday 5:00-11:00 p.m., Saturday 2:00-11:00 p.m. and Sunday 2:00-7:00 p.m.
Among other local restaurants welcoming diners inside again, Susan Fiorentino, manager of Shiver’s BBQ, wants everyone to know what they’ve been missing. “It’s been so long you may forgotten how good it is,” she said cheerfully. They have been able to hold on with carry-out business and are open seven days a week, 11:00 a.m. and closing at 9:00 p.m. Sunday-Thursday with 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Lisa Iannaconi, one of the Texas Roadhouse managers, said diners can call ahead for reservations. If there is a wait, that will be in cars and a text will be sent when the table is ready. They are open seven days a week, 3:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 12:00-10:00 Friday-Sunday.
The original Royal Palm Grill is open seven days a week, 7:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. They’ll see how this round of re-opening goes before they decide to do dine-in at the newer location.
With more than sixty years’ continuous service, Capri Restaurant has shifted with each change from the county in order to keep their doors open. For now, they will continue with Mon-Tues 4:00-8:00 p.m.; Wed-Friday, lunch 11:00-1:30; dinner 4:00-9:00 and dinner Saturday 4:00-9:00 p.m.
Most restaurants are maintaining their carryout and delivery services. Several, like Texas Roadhouse, are seeking to hire qualified servers.
The White Lion Café has plans to re-open Thursday, September 29th for lunch. They’ll do lunch Tuesday-Saturday and look at adding dinner back to the schedule in October.
Although smaller
restaurants such as Chefs on the Run don’t find it practical to re-open inside with only fifty percent seating capacity, a few large chains have made the same decision. Cracker Barrel is waiting for their home office to give them the go-ahead. They are open seven days a week for takeout and delivery through their website.
On the broader entertainment side, Steve Winn, General Manager
Showbiz Cinema, has been busy preparing. Their detailed plan is in with the Mayor’s office. “We will re-open Homestead as soon as the Miami-Dade Mayor issues the approval to do so. We have been told by the County that we can expect an announcement this week or next, regarding the status / timing for re-opening enclosed Entertainment facilities. Showbiz will vigorously follow the Cinema-Safe Guidelines.”
The Seminole Theatre is also poised if they, too will be allowed to re-open. There is no relief in sight though for bars and nightclubs. As has been repeatedly stated, key to keeping these venues open and expanding openings is for individuals to comply with health and safety measures such as wearing masks.
The Friday, September 11, 2020 joint announcements from Mayor Gimenez and Governor DeSantis can be viewed at https://www.miamidade.gov/global/initia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.