Orchid lovers won’t be surprised to hear Mary and Martin Motes returned from the Bournemoth, England Orchid Show with new awards. This time four of their unique hybrids received Awards of Merit from the Royal Horticultural Society.
While international recognition is always enjoyable, the trip was combined with the opportunity to visit Mary’s native England where their daughter, Alice, teaches at the University of Bath.
For newcomers and visitors, the sheer number of orchid growers and nurseries can be surprising. Families like the Motes who have been in the community for decades have gained their respective status following different paths.
Since Martin and his father began with orchids in the 1950s, his story might have been straightforward. As the saying goes, however, “Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.”
Martin, who grew up on Bird Road when it was sparsely populated, went to work initially for Florida Power and Light and was pursuing a degree that didn’t include the intent for office work. The urgent need to fill a position because of an unexpected retirement came with persuading him to take some accounting classes and discussion of upward mobility. That didn’t factor in his age, the draft, and the Vietnam War.
A trip to Homestead Air Force Base to inquire about the potential to be a pilot was followed by a visit to the University of Miami English Department. Their immediate offer of a graduate assistantship settled that question.
In a bit of irony, his doctorate degree in 20th Century Poetry was “from the other Miami University” of Ohio. Years of travel and then teaching as a Fullbright Senior Scholar in the former Yugoslavia further delayed his planned life in Florida.
It was 1976 when he met Mary, who was also in Kosovo teaching English. Her father, a World War II veteran, was a gardener and like so many, was faced with a country trying to recover from the war. After becoming head gardener for an estate, he later established his own business. Mary understood all the behind-the-scenes realities of running a small company. She embraced the dream of growing orchids in the warm climate of Florida and Motes was firm about Redland as the chosen location. They actually remained in Kosovo an extra year to save money to purchase a 5.7-acre property with two houses.
One of the houses had been declared condemned and the other extensively damaged from a previous fire. Holes in the roof, roaches, rats, and big spiders didn’t deter them from the house built in 1909 of Dade County pine.
Notwithstanding obvious difficulties, with help from family and perseverance, repairs were achieved. Mary’s pregnancy and making the house habitable did mean a full-time paying job had to take priority. Mary found an advertisement for a horticulturist and teacher for the old Grant Center Hospital where the greenhouse was a pet project of the owner.
Motes intended to stay for maybe two years as they were already hybridizing orchids for their future stage. More years passed and at age forty-one Motes realized, “it was time if our dream of having a fulltime orchid business was ever going to happen.”
His wife knew from experience the “leap” would be a venture. “It takes blood, sweat, and tears; something too many people don’t understand. They think it’s going to be easy.”
Although subsequent successes have not been easy, decades of specialization in vandas have resulted in acclaimed accomplishments.
“One of our goals is we sell orchids you won’t find at Home Depot,” Motes explained. “It all starts in the bottles”.
A Laminar Hood is key to well-honed processes. It brings in air and blows out purified air to ensure plants are handled in sterile conditions. Seeds that look like small piles of dirt go into the bottles for gemination. The bottle stages take about nine months, then multiple transplanting for two-to-five years before plants are ready for shipment.
Their son, Bart, who was away for quite a while engaged in other careers is integral to their on-line business and social media where the website displays colorful offerings. “WELCOME to Motes Orchids. Over the past fifty years, Motes Orchids has earned its reputation as the best breeder and grower of vandas. We offer the product of a decades long breeding program that has created the finest vandas in the world, all bred and grown right here in the United States. (On the rarer occasions when we offer plants grown by others, we give credit where it is due.) We are proudest of our hybrids. When you own a Motes Orchids hybrid, you own a unique plant no one else can own unless it is cloned. We encourage our customers to start their collections with unbloomed seedlings and enjoy being the very first person to see a unique flower bloom.” (https://www.motesorchids.com)
Even though they’re not open to public on-premises sales, the Motes have always promoted inclusion for orchids, not exclusivity.
That was the impetus behind organizing the Redland International Orchid Festival, and later a summer show which became the Tamiami International Orchid Festival; two major events that draws experts and novices each year.
Mary recalled the initial reactions. “We had a lot of naysayers about it was too hot in the summers and people wouldn’t come.”
An additional way to make orchids more accessible is their books, The Natural Genus Vanda, Florida Orchid Growing Month by Month, and Florida Vanda Growing: Month by Month, Martin Motes, PhD; and Orchid Territory: A Comic Novel by Mary Motes.
