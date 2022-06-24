lRotary Club President-elect Marcel Zangger grew up in Switzerland speaking Swiss-German. There, he learned three other languages and developed a love of travel.
Marcel moved to south Florida thirteen years ago to work as an executive for his Swiss company. He recently decided to pursue a trip that fired his imagination for years.
“The Way of Saint James” or the Camino de Santiago de Compostela, is a network of pilgrimage routes across Europe leading to the tomb of the Apostle Saint James the Greater in northwestern Spain. Last year, over 300,000 pilgrims registered to trek to the holy site.
Trails crisscrossing the Iberian Peninsula are clearly marked by directional signs of a clam-shell icon of radiating lines for the Camino. The French way, one of the best-known trails, stretches 769 kilometers from Lyon, France to Compostela.
Marcel chose to follow the Camino Portuguese from Porto, Portugal to Compostela, a distance of 150 miles. He and a fellow hiker planned ten days for the trip, allotting twenty miles a day.
“But that distance doesn’t account for the up and down over hills, or exploring a village, or finding a laundromat,” Marcel said. Carrying a fifteen pound pack, he said, “Cobblestones were the hardest part.”
Pilgrimage authentication requires a Camino Passport, with daily stamps – two stamps per day for the last 100 kilometers (200 kilometers for bicyclists, more for horses).
Passports can be obtained in Spain or Portugal but also through U.S. organizations (such as American Pilgrims on the Camino).
Passport holders can stay at local hostels for a discount or in pilgrim ‘albergues’ (limited facility dormitories).
A Certificate of Pilgrimage, called a Compostela, is issued at the cathedral in Latin with a properly completed passport.
Marcel said, “We earned it; it was no breeze. We both had blisters. There’s a lot of country between towns.
I learned that bringing water, and a snack, was important.”
James (Santiago in Spanish) and his brother John were early disciplines of Jesus. After Jesus’ Ascension, James preached throughout the Roman world spending forty years in Spain. Returning to Jerusalem, James was martyred for his faith by King Herod who had him decapitated. Legend says his remains were taken to Compostela in Spain for secret burial.
The burial site was rediscovered in 812 by a shepherd led by a celestial light. The remains were confirmed as those of the Apostle James by Pope Leo III because the place was politically important to Emperor Charlemagne.
King Alfonso II of Asturias commissioned a cathedral in 813 for the site. Many miracles were attributed to Saint James here, growing the basilica into a major pilgrimage spot for Europe.
Surviving attacks by Vikings and Moors, Compostela continued as a religious center until the Christian re-conquest of Spain in 1492. By then, epidemics, wars, and changing philosophies diminished the appeal of religious journeys.
In 1809, the cathedral was looted by French Napoleonic troops. Saint James’ relics were hidden in the City for another seventy five years.
In 1884, Pope Leo XIII declared the rediscovered remains to be those of the Apostle James the Greater, recharging a new commitment to excursions of faith.
Although raised a Catholic, Marcel said he walked to prove he could do it, and for fun and dventure.
“Did you know they’re known for their bagpipes in Portugal?” he asked. “We met so many people from many other countries, heard so many languages.”
July 25 is recognized as Saint James’ birthday. When it falls on a Sunday, the Pope declares it a holy year at the Compostela sanctuary. Due to COVID, Pope Francis extended the Holy Year from 2021 through 2022.
The massive cathedral of stone and marble in Compostela is a suitable finish line to a major pilgrimage. Saint James’ reliquary under the sanctuary consists of a sculpted silver casket set above an austere altar, inviting reflection.
Marcel is proud of collecting his Certificate of Pilgrimage for his expedition. Looking tanned and fit, he added, “I’m already planning the next trip.”
