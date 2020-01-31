The Children’s Voice Chorus will perform “America the Beautiful” during pre-game entertainment at the Super Bowl on Feb. 2. They will sing with gospel and R&B legend Yolanda Adams, who appeared in the December 2019 finale of NBC’s “The Voice.” Ms. Adams has sold nearly 10 million albums worldwide.
The Children’s Voice Chorus, a diverse group of kids from Florida City, Homestead and other areas of South Miami-Dade County. The children love to sing including 15-year old singer Sophia Treadwell who is among the 40 kids who will perform. On Jan. 21 she returned to school at Coral Reef High after missing nearly a year due to treatment for leukemia. Sophia is now in remission and is thinking about a career in music therapy after her experience.
The non-profit chorus gives children in South Florida the opportunity to explore their talents in music. Most of the kids have never set foot in Hard Rock Stadium.
⦁ Feb. 2, 6:15 p.m. Super Bowl Performance. Hard Rock Stadium.
⦁ Feb. 9, 6 p.m. Post Super Bowl. The Children’s Voice Chorus Life in Love benefit concert. Pinecrest Gardens, Banyan Bowl.
