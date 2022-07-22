While many people are taking to the skies, and traveling this summer for vacation and family fun, Homestead Upholstery’s Obed Vasquez has been traveling monthly for an entirely different reason.
And this native El Salvadorian wouldn’t have it any other way.
Flying back to his former country, sometimes at his own expense, Vasquez hands out things to others there that they are lacking, such as food, clothes, and medical supplies.
As a Catholic youth growing up in El Salvador, Vasquez remembers the needs there, and said he would have either had to join the army or the guerillas had he stayed.
Instead, Vasquez escaped in 1989 when he was 17 years old, the only survivor of three children – his sister long missing, and his brother murdered after trying to also leave – and found himself in California, after crossing the border like the other migrants who accompanied him.
Spending his first Christmas, New Year’s Day, and birthday in a detention center there, Vasquez was later released and pretty much lived on the streets, until he received aid himself in much the same way as he is providing to others now.
A Korean upholsterer, who also helped people back in Korea, taught Vasquez his skills, in addition to much needed advice, which would later allow him to help so many more.
“He would always tell me,” said Vasquez, “just do good and don’t look back.”
Vasquez said another saying of his mentor would stick with him many years later.
“You’re going to take to eternity what you give back,” Vasquez said.
Leaving California in 1994, Vasquez eventually found himself in Florida, where 15 years ago he set up his own upholstery business: Homestead General Upholstery.
Located on 210 North Krome Avenue, Vasquez and his staff of over a dozen skilled employees work on everything from residential/commercial furniture, to car interiors, boats, and more.
Never forgetting where he came from though, Vasquez said about five years ago he started purchasing items here and sending back one box every other month to pastors in El Salvador, to distribute the items to those in need.
Once the pandemic started and slowly paused the world Vasquez said it looked like the aid would have to stop too, since his local business looked bleak. Help however was on its way to Vasquez.
Through a Florida City business grant, Vasquez was able to stay afloat and continue working, allowing him to keep sending supplies too.
With the aid of the Explorers, the equivalent of the Boy Scouts in El Salvador, Vasquez also finds out what families there specifically need and gets it to them.
“They go and say ‘Hey, how are you doing’ and notice the person might not have any shoes,” said Vasquez. “Then they ask ‘Hey, what size are you,’ and that’s where we come in.”
Taking flights once or twice a month, Vasquez leaves on a Friday night, armed with several large-capacity suitcases full of items to personally deliver, since anything shipped will get confiscated.
Throughout the weekend there, Vasquez said he will go to different churches, sharing what he can in the various communities, and return back on Sunday.
Vasquez also sponsors 10 students at his old school there at $48 dollars each, something he says is well worth the price.
“If I don’t pay that money, that kid can’t go to school,” Vasquez said, “It breaks my heart that a kid is going to be left behind in life for $48 dollars.”
Vasquez has also started to visit senior homes in El Salvador, bringing the seniors things as well.
“We take them clothing, celebrate their birthdays, Mother’s Day, and sing for them,” said Vasquez. A guitar player himself, Vasquez now brings at least one instrument on his trips.
He continues to appreciate all the support that makes things like this possible, as the elderly cherish the time spent with them.
“I couldn’t do this if people weren’t pitching in,” Vasquez said.
It’s no surprise then that locals here in South Dade have stepped up to help Vasquez with his mission.
“I’m not a rich guy, that’s why people say ‘Obed, here’s 50 bucks, here’s 100 bucks’,” said Vasquez.
Continually grateful for the assistance he’s received from community leaders, such as Florida City’s Mayor Otis Wallace with the aforementioned business grant. As another example, Vasquez thankfully recounted how Florida City Police Chief Pedro Taylor assisted him.
“He was like, ‘Why are you down Obed’,” Vasquez said. “Well, I got three [pieces of luggage] to take to El Salvador, and I’m kind of squeezed right now – he gave me the money to buy the ticket.”
It’s situations like these, and his faith, that reminds Vasquez of the help given to him by so many.
“God always sends me people to do what I have to do,” said Vasquez.
As such, even more continue to offer what they can Vasquez said, like Dr. Imram Farid and Greta Rajpal from Homestead’s Campbell Urgent Care who provide him with medical supplies.
As a way to thank his support ers, Vasquez sends them pictures and letters from those who received the supplies, and more.
“Every time that I come back,” Vasquez said, “I take an hour and call them back saying ‘Thank you man, thank you’.”
For Vasquez, his reward is the looks on the faces of those he’s helped time and time again.
“There’s nothing more rewarding then when you see somebody that didn’t have shoes,” said Vasquez. “Those kids are looking at you like ‘Where did this guy come from’?”
Looking to the future, Vasquez’s goal is to have a local headquarters/ warehouse here to collect donations – which he does through his advisor, William “Bud” Vavrina.
The space would not only supply those abroad, but also the needy here; alongside the upcoming official name of his non-profit organization: Open Hands.
“I want to be able to say from South Florida, we [actually have] a home, land that we can buy,” Vasquez said, “Build it, put [the] American flag, and say we did it from South Florida: that is my goal.”
To further support Vazquez, with his endeavors and goal, please contact him at 305-245-5910 or on Facebook messenger at Open Hands Organization.
For more information on Homestead Upholstery, visit their website at homesteadupholstery. com or on Facebook at Homestead General Upholstery Inc.
