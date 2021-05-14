As a business owner or manager, you may not yet have experience with the Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) Summer Youth Internship Program (SYIP).
Or you may wonder how much value high school students in grades 10-12 can bring over a five-week period. Among other testimonials, Alex Funkhouser, President, SherlockTalent expressed his support. “Over the past dozen years, the interns we've hired have made long lasting, highly beneficial contributions to SherlockTalent's strategic goals and objectives. For example, they have developed software for our mobile applications and managed social media campaigns. The interns help us build IT community and prepare for large IT events. After their summer internships, they often stay on with the company throughout the year.”
In the current format of the program all funding for the students, as well as workplace insurance, is provided by SYIP. Interns work for 30 hours per week, from July 1 to August 5, 2021, for a total of 150 hours in businesses as diverse as agriculture, childcare, finance, marketing, and more.
Part of the Overview from the Internship Provider Handbook describes the basics. “What is an internship? Hands-on learning and skills development with real-world work experience under the guidance and supervision of supportive adults who have relevant knowledge and skills in their field. Internships are critically important for young people as they prepare them for life after high school. An internship that provides a rich learning environment sends an important message to students that learning and earning are intrinsically related.
Many of the students available for interning have begun training in skills for careers that align to the ‘Target Industries’ as identified in the ‘One Community One Goal’ strategy. Our students are the future and we need your help to prepare them to be their best.
Developing young talent is one of the smartest decisions a business can make. Career path decisions are made early, so when you hire high school students now, you create a pathway back to your business for future employees.
The goals of our summer internship program are to promote students’ interest in post-secondary education, and to develop the skills that are required to be successful in the 21st century work- place. You’ll be helping our students, and also helping your business by tapping into this excellent source of energetic young talent.” (https://miami.getmyinterns.org)
Lupe F. Diaz, PhD, Executive Director, Department of Career and Technical Education (DCTE), explained they have current funding for 2,450 students who receive $1,300 each for the full five weeks.
Payments are made through the program and all students are required to complete an online pre-internship course.
Procedures were adapted last year to accommodate COVID-19 protocols and businesses again have the option for interns to work on-site, remote, or in a hybrid arrangement.
An instructional supervisor is assigned to assist with program coordination and questions.
A workplace supervisor will be asked to evaluate the intern twice during the summer and the instructional supervisor will make two visits either in-person or
virtually.
Students are vetted through the stringent process and after businesses are
approved for the program,
students can select which businesses they wish to apply to.
Like any other potential employee, businesses may schedule interviews virtually and of course have the final say as to if the intern is a match. There is a history within the program of interns who are often later hired as permanent employees.
Businesses may also request interns from specific schools although only MDCPS school students are eligible. The program does not include students who attend charter schools.
In addition to the stipend, interns may receive academic credit; an extra benefit that provides an incentive to excel as they learn “work in the real world.” There may also be an option for on-the-job training (OJT) with the company after the summer.
At a time when many businesses are actively seeking employees, this temporary assistance may help bridge the gap.
More information and the Internship Sponsor Handbook are posted at https://miami.getmyinterns.org and the Internship Hotline is (305) 693-3005.
