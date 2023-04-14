Newcomers and perhaps those who have been around for a while may not be familiar with the number of local artists and artisans we have in the area.
Homestead Center for the Arts (HCA) will hold their third such show Saturday, April 29, 2023; 1:00-5:00 p.m., and is partnered with Homestead Main Street this year to have the event in Losner Park for the first time.
What makes this show unique is all vendors are local artists, create handcrafted or hand-customized items, or offer another aspect of art and culture. Many, but not all vendors, are HCA individual or Affiliate members such as from the South Florida Woodturners Guild, artists who work in different mediums, create pottery, and much more. Live music, food trucks, and beverage/snack service from the Seminole Theatre will be available.
Another first is members of the Lamplighters Writers Group will read excerpts from some of their works. The group meets each Saturday at the Cybrarium, and in the week prior, they will have an Open Mic Session Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 p.m., at the Cybrarium.
As with all Homestead Main Street presentations and partnerships, the event is free and open to the public. Adelaide Gonzalez, longtime Homestead resident, will be enjoying the afternoon.
“I have attended all the Art & Artisan shows, and I’m looking forward to the upcoming show at Losner Park. The show has a great selection of handmade and unique items. I have purchased several pieces of jewelry, and orchids. Always something new to discover.”
Homestead Center for the Arts is an umbrella organization conceived of in 1976, by Bea Peskoe, her husband, Irving, and several others who knew the area’s artistic and cultural richness was often overlooked. In that year of the Nation’s Bicentennial, the small group decided to establish HCA to bring attention to the talent that extends within our communities.
Although the plan to purchase a building did not come into being, HCA provides a virtual structure for more than a dozen Affiliate Members in a wide range of interests. The Children’s Gallery and Art Center, East Everglades Orchid Society, Dance Expressions of Donna Lee Dance Studio, Homestead Main Street, Homestead Town Hall Museum, Lamplighters Writers Group, Pioneer Museum, Seminole Theatre and Friends, South Florida National Parks Camera Club, South Florida Woodturners Guild, the Tropical Fruit and Vegetable Society, and What If Works Theater are among the groups.
Individual members of HCA often belong to one or more Affiliate; some of which meet year-round. In light of no longer having art galleries in Homestead, HCA has partnered with Capri Restaurant where exhibits rotate every two to three months. They will be displayed once again at City Hall Bistro in the Redland Hotel later this year when renovations are completed. HCA artists are often featured singly or in groups in the City of Homestead, “Artist in the Spotlight Program”.
Residents who have always wanted to write a book, share a love for gardening, explore the area as a photographer, learn about the ancient craft of woodturning, delve into local history, or try their hand at painting can learn about these opportunities at the Art and Artisan Show.
For more information, go to https://homesteadcenterforthearts.com or find them on Facebook. Homestead Main Street, Inc provides updates on their Facebook page as well. HCA programs are made possible, "With the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners."
