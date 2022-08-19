A Homestead agricultural leader recently graduated from the prestigious UF/IFAS Wedgworth Leadership Institute for Agriculture and Natural Resources. Heather Moehling, director of marketing and public relations for Robert is Here Fruit Stand graduated from Class XI on Thursday, July 28, capping a multi-year program of learning.
Graduation marks the completion of a three-year leadership development experience focused on agricultural and natural resources issues. Class XI participants attended 12 multi-day seminars throughout Florida, a 10-day national seminar to Washington, DC, Pennsylvania and Kentucky and more than two weeks in Portugal and Morocco as a final capstone experience.
These sessions amounted approximately 60 days of leadership development. Typical WLIANR classes span two years, but this year’s graduates continued their commitment by an additional year to fulfill graduation requirements due to the impacts of Covid-19.
During each leadership seminar, class members toured agricultural operations, learned from local business leaders, and critically examined the breadth of issues facing leaders at all levels. Graduates of WLIANR are poised to take on increasing leadership roles and dedicated to finding solutions to issues that shape the future of Florida’s agriculture, natural resources, and rural communities.
“Florida’s future depends on preparing leaders to address complex challenges,” said J. Scott Angle, the University of Florida’s senior vice president for agriculture and natural resources and leader of the UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, or UF/IFAS.
“What makes WLIANR special is that it fosters leaders willing to take on these challenges, to engage with people who see things differently and find the common ground that leads to solutions.”
Applications for the next class will open in the late spring of 2023. For more information about the program, contact Christy Chiarelli at ccw@ufl.edu
