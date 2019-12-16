Few people misunderstand the image of a guide dog in a harness leading an individual wearing dark glasses and carrying a white cane. In the not too distant past, this was one of the few ways guide dogs were used. There have been significant changes and as often happens there is now confusion and a disturbing trend in scams that adversely affect the valuable work these dogs perform. (Although other animals are trained for service, the focus of this article is dogs.)
A point of frequent confusion is the difference in service, emotional support, comfort, and therapy dogs. Extensive information in available at the ADA Network site [American Disability Act]. “A service animal means any dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disability. Tasks performed can include, among other things, pulling a wheelchair, retrieving dropped items, alerting a person to a sound, reminding a person to take medication, or pressing an elevator button. Emotional support animals, comfort animals, and therapy dogs are not service animals under Title II and Title III of the ADA. Other species of animals, whether wild or domestic, trained or untrained, are not considered service animals either. The work or tasks performed by a service animal must be directly related to the individual’s disability. It does not matter if a person has a note from a doctor that states that the person has a disability and needs to have the animal for emotional support. A doctor’s letter does not turn an animal into a service animal.” (https://adata.org/guide/service-animals-and-emotional-support-animals)
Even though a handler does have a close relationship with a service dog, it is not a pet. It is a highly trained dog that is a “tool” for the human half of the pair. Suzy Wilburn, a Tampa native, is Director, Admissions and Alumni Support at Southeastern Guide Dogs. She began to lose her sight in her twenties and understandably went through a period of depression. She was put in touch with this organization during work rehabilitation and became an intern as a part time canine care technician in the kennels. Founded in the 1980s, the original scope of training and providing guide dogs to the sight impaired expanded in 2006 when one of the board members wanted to reach out to veterans and their families. Dogs have been successful in treating Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). However, the high level of training and suitable background of the dogs means these are fully qualified service animals. “Service dogs are specifically trained for human interaction and are continuously assessed for this to ensure appropriate public behavior,” Wilburn explained.
It is well documented that pets provide health benefits to owners. When owners subsequently seek to have a beloved dog categorized as an emotional support animal (ESA), the benefit the individual receives may not offset the dog’s lack of temperament/training for appropriate public interaction. To again quote from the ADA site, “The handler is responsible for the care and supervision of his or her service animal. If a service animal behaves in an unacceptable way and the person with a disability does not control the animal, a business or other entity does not have to allow the animal onto its premises. Uncontrolled barking, jumping on other people, or running away from the handler are examples of unacceptable behavior for a service animal.”
Businesses can feel vulnerable, however, to potential litigation or public opinion backlash and may be reluctant to take action when faced with unsafe behavior such as snarling or breaking free of a handler or unsanitary acts. The flip side is for businesses to become overly suspicious of all designated dogs.
On another level, dangerous behavior of support dogs can adversely impact properly trained dogs. “If I am walking and headed toward a pole and my dog is distracted by another dog barking or being aggressive, that lapse can cause my dog to not see the pole in time,” is an example Wilburn uses. Actual attacks are another issue and can result in a trained service dog being no longer effective.
The notable increase in ESAs is partially due to capitalism and entrepreneurship recognizing ESAs have become a marketable comodity. On-line sites facilitate the ability to have a dog designated with identification documentation, a vest, and leash. In some cases, those providing the service may be more focused on the benefit to the human half of the pair as opposed to the training/temperament of the dog. And, as inevitably occurs, there is deliberate abuse. Some sites will sell identification for the dog with little information provided. Few government regulations currently exist to curb these activities.
At this point, awareness of the issue and exercising personal responsibility are the primary means to combat abuse. For owners, the temptation to exaggerate the suitability of a dog to be an ESA or to falsely claim ESA status can escalate with holiday travel.
For more information, see http://www.GuideDogs.org and https://adata.org/guide/service-animals-and-emotional-support-animals
