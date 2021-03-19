As Daylight Savings Time kicked off once again last weekend, and days now become longer, South Dade is going to be getting even sunnier.
What if there was a way to put all this extra sunlight to good use?
I recently met virtually with the SouthDade Branch NAACP’s Environmental and Climate Justice Chairwoman Pam Brown-Eyo, and the nonprofit organization Solar United Neighbors (SUN), to discuss how they are encouraging all South Dade residents to become informed on the benefits of having solar panels.
Starting on March 22 and running until June 30, by joining the free Miami-Dade County Solar CO-OP to get one-on-one help with questions about going solar, local renters and homeowners will be partnering with SUN, who provides experts to assist those interested on how Solar Power can transform energy usage into a 100% clean and renewable energy system.
“Solar energy improves our personal quality of life,” said Brown-Eyo. “And unlike co-ops for one neighborhood, this one expands to the entire county, from Miami Beach to Florida City.”
SUN’s South Florida Program Coordinator, Laura Tellez, also discussed that small businesses are eligible to join this co-op too, and benefit from installing solar panels.
“Small businesses are just perfect for solar, because usually they have the most activity during the day when solar is providing energy, and [this will] break down their demand charges,” Tellez said.
Because of the expandable nature of solar power systems and the multiple ways of using them, Tellez said doing so leads users to sometimes adopt other green energy technologies, like an electric vehicle (EV).
“Some people start with solar, then add EVs. With the lower maintenance costs, it’s a really great savings” said Tellez.
Robb Burr, a married Homestead retiree, was also in the virtual meeting and agreed with how much solar panels and their connected EV charger have changed their lives.
“The combination of solar on the roof and EV in the garage is absolutely transformational,” Burr said. “We used to spend $300 a month on gas, now we spend $20, the last time I brought gas was in August.”
For Burr, he’s now living a more relaxed life because of the savings and convenience of his solar-powered system.
“You have plenty to worry about in life, driving around free in your electric vehicle is one less thing to worry about,” said Burr.
And after he installed his system, others in his neighborhood did as well.
“I’ve gotten a few people interested in the co-op, and that’s where SUN comes in so handy...you need to be in the co-op because you're in there with other people, so the difference is night and day,” Burr said. “If we were all struggling on our own to do this new technology, it would be frustrating. The strength in numbers is really fantastic, then once in, you worry about less things.”
As such, he's even more carefree these days due to his lowered electrical costs.
“What I put into the system during the day, I get full credit at night when the sun’s not shining,” said Burr, “my net result is zero, I pay about $9 or $10 a month as a connection charge to connect to the grid (FPL), and that pays for theinfrastructure.”
For Burr, he’s amazed more people don’t have solar panels on their home to take advantage of the benefits.
“Some homes are just sitting there with a big roof and no panels on, and that’s a no brainer,” Burr said.
Tellez noted the other advantages of adding solar panels to area homes.
“We’re in the Sunshine State, we have lots of sunshine that we can put to use, the roofs are already there,” said Tellez, “we don’t need to develop another area, we don’t need to have access to a lot of land...and the electricity doesn’t have to travel really long distances, so you don’t have all of those electrical losses.”
Speaking of long, the durability of solar-powered systems is just as lengthy.
“Another thing that people don’t realize is that the system has a lifespan of 25 years, maybe even longer, so it’s a long-time investment,” said Tellez.
Additionally, Burr said the panels and the railings to support them act as protection for the roof from weather conditions, and cools his home as well.
“When you have panels about four inches off the roof, that’s a whole lot of room with no sun hitting it; my attic is 8 degrees cooler on average.” Burr said.
“You’re trading: you were paying your utility bill, now you’re going to be paying yourself, because now you're paying off your solar panels.” said Brown-Eyo.
For many families, saving as much money as possible is now -- more than ever before, due to the pandemic -- a primary concern.
“I think for a lot of low-income families, that’s going to be a key selling point,” said Brown-Eyo. “That $180 you’re paying FPL every month, can be a monthly payment to pay off those solar panels.”
Which is yet another long-term benefit, due to what happens after they’re paid off, Tellez said.
“We see paybacks of 7 or 10 years, which may sound like a lot, but then you have no bill left to pay,” said Tellez.
Between cash and finance options, Tellez confirmed there are many ways to cover the costs, and with various sized solar panels/systems, they also increase the value of your home, without increasing the property tax for it.
For these and more details, please go to SUN’s website at SolarUnitedNeighbors.org/Miami.
South Dade Residents can also join and learn more information about the Solar Co-Op, and about the South Dade Branch NAACP at southdadenaacp.org.
