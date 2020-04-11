In an effort to help Miami-Dade County residents applying for state
unemployment benefits, especially those who do not have computers at home, the Miami-Dade Public Library System (MDPLS) will be providing printed copies of Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Reemployment Assistance Applications at 26 library locations beginning Wednesday, April 8.
Unemployment applications in English, Spanish and Creole and envelopes to return them in will be available for pickup at tables outside the library entrances from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.
Residents can take the application home to fill out and then return it in the sealed envelope by dropping it off in the library location’s book drop or at any CareerSource South Florida location. Applications will be picked up from the book drops every day and delivered to CareerSource South Florida where trained staff will send them securely overnight to DEO in Tallahassee for processing. Residents can also download and print a copy of the application from DEO's website and return it to any participating library’s book drop.
MDPLS will be practicing social distancing at the library sites, with
informational signage and markings on the ground spaced six feet apart.
South Dade library locations where residents can pick up an application:
Coral Reef Branch
9211 SW 152 Street
Miami, FL 33157
Homestead Branch
700 N. Homestead Boulevard
Homestead, FL 33030
Naranja Branch
14850 SW 280 Street
Miami, FL 33032
South Miami Branch
6000 Sunset Drive
Miami, FL 33143
Residents may also call 305-375-2665 to find their nearest library location providing the printed applications. CareerSource South Florida is available to provide assistance with completing the application by calling 305-929-1547.
